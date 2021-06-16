Virginia’s mask laws likely to change when Virginia’s emergency order ends June 30th

ROANOKE, Va. – When Governor Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 State of Emergency ends this month, you will still likely be allowed to wear a mask despite it technically being against Virginia law.

The governor’s order, which allows Virginia to wear a face-covering in public, is set to expire June 30th.

Virginia code prevents that from happening, but because of the circumstances, legal experts say it’s unlikely the law will be enforced.

“The whole purpose of that statute is so that you know people aren’t trying to go into establishments concealing their identity and robbing a place so I don’t I don’t perceive that this is going to be utilized,” Attorney Cerid Lugar said.

Northam has said he would like to address potential changes to the code during the upcoming summer session of the General Assembly this August.