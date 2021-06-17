240-ft. crane rises in Roanoke’s skyline as Crystal Spring Tower construction begins

ROANOKE, Va. – Rising in the Star City skyline is a red tower crane.

At 240 feet tall, it’ll be critical for the construction of Carilion Clinic’s new Crystal Spring Tower, an expansion of Roanoke Memorial Hospital with 64 new cardiovascular patient rooms, a parking garage and a relocated and expanded ER.

“This day today really signifies the start of the tower,” said Josh Farr, the superintendent for Robins & Morton Branch Builds. “Today is the day that this supports us going vertical.”

The crane will be the second tallest structure in Southwest Virginia, besides the Wells Fargo building. It’s so tall that crews needed another 500-ton crane to build it.

“Having a stationary tower crane that can maneuver around the job site without actually having to move, allows us to continue that construction on this tight site, as well as keep the hospital operational around the job site,” said Farr.

At $400 million and 500,000 square feet, Carilion Clinic Vice President of Facilities and Construction Marty Misicko said the expansion will better serve the community. He added that the need for this new building was brought to the forefront during the pandemic.

“It made us rethink the size of our hospital and what we have for the community and beds that are available,” said Misicko. “And this is certainly going to help with that.”

A project this size comes with a few challenges. Architects had to design it in a tight space, on a hill, and work around existing utilities. Plus, the height of the crane means helicopters transporting patients have to be extra careful.