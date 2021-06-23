Partly Cloudy icon
76º

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Pres. Biden to discuss Administration’s gun violence prevention efforts

The event is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. Livestream player will be attached before the event begins.

Nicole Del Rosario
, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 
Joe Biden
,
Gun Violence
,
Merrick Garland
Photo does not have a caption

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will talk about his Administration’s gun crime prevention strategy Wednesday afternoon from the White House.

Biden will be joined by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: