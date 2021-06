In this April 20, 2021, file photo, from video, defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, listens to verdicts at his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced for the killing of George Floyd on Friday afternoon.

In April, Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges he faced, second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

He faces up to 40 years in prison for the second-degree murder conviction, up to 25 years for the third-degree murder conviction and up to 10 years for the manslaughter convictoin.