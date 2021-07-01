Lynchburg’s Old City Cemetery vandalized multiple times in one week

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City leaders are asking for your help to find the person who vandalized the Old City Cemetery.

Three tombstones were broken in the confederate section, and the word ‘traitors’ was scratched into the podium inside the belvedere. A name plaque was also stolen from another grave marker.

Lucas Peed, the cemetery’s marketing and events planner, said while acts of vandalism are not uncommon, it’s rare to have multiple incidents in one week.

“We certainly ask, if they could, to bring the plaque back. We’re not holding out hope on that. But we definitely hope that they’re held accountable for it and that this doesn’t happen again,” said Peed.

Volunteers are helping to fix the tombstones, and the cemetery is looking to install surveillance cameras.