Danville Area Humane Society offering $1,000 reward after pit bull found with massive wound to his neck

DANVILLE, Va. – A local organization is looking for answers as to who is responsible for abusing and neglecting a pit bull found in Danville.

The Danville Area Humane Society announced on Facebook Tuesday that it’s “offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or conviction of the person or persons that abused and abandoned a young male pit bull.”

The group described the dog as having bite marks on his head and legs, being both underweight and dehydrated and having a “massive and severe” wound to his neck.

Below is a picture of the dog’s neck.

Side view of the dog's neck injury (Danville Area Humane Society)

Anyone with information about this pit bull is asked to call 434-799-0843