Danville Area Humane Society offering $1,000 reward after pit bull found with massive wound to his neck

Warning: Some may find the image in this article graphic

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Pit bull brought into the Danville Humane Society on July 12, 2021.
Pit bull brought into the Danville Humane Society on July 12, 2021. (Danville Area Humane Society)

DANVILLE, Va. – A local organization is looking for answers as to who is responsible for abusing and neglecting a pit bull found in Danville.

The Danville Area Humane Society announced on Facebook Tuesday that it’s “offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or conviction of the person or persons that abused and abandoned a young male pit bull.”

The group described the dog as having bite marks on his head and legs, being both underweight and dehydrated and having a “massive and severe” wound to his neck.

Below is a picture of the dog’s neck.

Side view of the dog's neck injury (Danville Area Humane Society)

Anyone with information about this pit bull is asked to call 434-799-0843

