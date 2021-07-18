Sugar Magnolia opens at new Roanoke location

ROANOKE, Va. – In honor of National Ice Cream Day, we have a new spot for you to check out!

Sugar Magnolia has officially opened up its new location. The store offers ice cream, candies popcorn and more.

On Sunday afternoon, there was a party to celebrate the grand opening.

“We’ve had the store in Blacksburg for a little over three years, and we knew we wanted another location and we already had a great reputation in the roanoke area from so many people going back and forth between Roanoke and Blacksburg,” said Sugar Magnolia Owner Michelle Raub.

Interested in grabbing a delectable treat? You can find the ice cream shop at the Townside Festival Shopping Center on Franklin Road.