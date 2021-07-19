Christiansburg hopes to welcome more food trucks downtown

Push for more food trucks in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – More food trucks could be driving into downtown Christiansburg soon. It’s an effort to improve that part of town.

Town council approved an ordinance allowing food trucks to use public-owned street parking, which makes their access to customers easier.

“We want our businesses and buildings in downtown full. It would be nice to have more restaurants downtown and maybe this might show a need for more restaurants downtown,” said Town Manager Randy Wingfield.

Iron Tree Brewing Company was given temporary permission to have a food truck, which prompted Wingfield to present an ordinance change to council so others could benefit as well.

In addition to needing to obtain a permit from the town manager’s office, food truck operators will need a town business license and undergo an inspection.

The ordinance limits the daily operation of a food truck in an approved location to eight hours.

Food truck operators are limited to a total of 24 days in a calendar year.