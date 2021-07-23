United adds South Bend to Roanoke direct flight for Notre Dame/Virginia Tech football game

Virginia Tech quarterback Quincy Patterson II (4) is tackled by Notre Dame cornerback Shaun Crawford (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ROANOKE, Va. – Notre Dame fans looking to get to Blacksburg for this season’s big game now have an easier way to travel.

On Friday, United Airlines announced it will offer a direct round-trip from South Bend to Roanoke for fans to easily get to Lane Stadium for the Saturday, Oct. 9, game between Virginia Tech and Notre Dame.

The flight will leave South Bend International Airport at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, arriving in Roanoke at 7:30 p.m., giving fans plenty of time to be in Blacksburg before Saturday’s game as the kickoff time has not yet been announced.

To get back to South Bend, the flight will depart Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport at 8:45 a.m. and arrive in South Bend at 10:35 a.m.

“We are thrilled to be added to United Airlines Touchdown in College Town Program”, said Brad Boettcher, Director of Marketing and Air Service Development at ROA. “We are honored that United is adding the direct flight to make it easier for fans to get to the game. This is a great opportunity to showcase the region not only for football but as a place to live, work and play.”

Those looking to take this flight can buy tickets at united.com.