21 arrested in connection with 84 drug-related indictments out of Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Martinsville Police Department arrested nearly two dozen people on Thursday in connection with indictments recently handed down by a grand jury.
On Monday, a Martinsville Grand Jury met and handed down 123 indictments on 27 people for crimes related to illegal drugs, according to the Police Department.
On Thursday, police, with the assistance of the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, the United States Marshal’s Service, as well as the Martinsville Henry County 911 Center arrested 21 people on 84 of the indictments.
The 39 indictments on the remaining six individuals remained sealed, according to police.
Below is a list of the 21 individuals arrested and the charges each person faces:
- Earl Antonio Akridge, of Martinsville - Charged with possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of oxycodone and possession of alprazolam
- Megan Elizabeth Arrington, of Martinsville - Charged with four counts of selling buprenorphine
- Antonio Demarquee Belcher, of Martinsville - Charged with three counts of selling cocaine
- Amanda Ann Bryan, of Martinsville - Charged with two counts of selling more than 10 grams of meth, one count of selling heroin and one count of possessing a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II drug
- Derrick Wilson Bryant, of Collinsville - Charged with two counts of selling oxycodone, one count of selling hydrocodone and one count of selling buprenorphine
- Phillip Daniel Casse, of Martinsville - Charged with three counts of selling fentanyl (2nd offense) and two counts of conspiracy to sell fentanyl
- Joseph Andrew Eggleston, of Martinsville - Charged with three counts of selling meth (3rd or subsequent offense) and one count of selling cocaine (3rd or subsequent offense)
- Shaquile Andresse Finney, of Fieldale - Charged with selling oxycodone and selling hydrocodone
- Michael Wendell Hairston, of Ridgeway - Charged with five counts of selling cocaine (3rd of subsequent offense), conspiracy to sell cocaine (3rd or subsequent offense), possession with the intent to distribute cocaine (3rd or subsequent offense), possession with the intent to distribute oxycodone (3rd or subsequent offense) and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl (3rd or subsequent offense)
- Carlo Lemor Holiday, of Martinsville - Charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute meth, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with the intent to distribute less than 5 lbs. of marijuana
- Marcus Markey Kent, of Martinsville - Charged with two counts of selling cocaine (2nd offense)
- Tony Randall Looney, of Martsinvsille - Charged with two counts of selling heroin and one count of selling meth
- Chavis Devon Martin, of Martinsville - Charged with three counts of selling cocaine (3rd or subsequent offense)
- Mark Alexander Martin, of Fieldale - Charged with three counts of selling cocaine (2nd offense)
- Jerry Wayne Nester Jr., of Patrick Springs - Charged with four counts of selling meth
- Crystal Dawn Sink, of Martinsville - Charged with four counts of selling meth
- Cheryll An Sowers, of Martinsville - Charged with four counts of selling heroin and one count of selling meth
- Gergorio Corona Valderrama - Charged with two counts of selling more than 10 grams of meth and one count of selling cocaine
- Demarcus Orlando Walker, of Martinsville - Charged with six counts of selling cocaine (3rd or subsequent offense)
- Elijah Moore Walker, of Martinsville - Charged with selling cocaine (3rd or subsequent offense) and conspiracy to sell cocaine
- Akeem Rashawn Watkins, of Martinsville - Charged with four counts of selling cocaine