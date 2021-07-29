21 arrested in connection with 84 drug-related indictments out of Martinsville

21 people arrested on July 29, 2021 in connection with drug-related indictments handed out by a Martinsville Grand Jury

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Martinsville Police Department arrested nearly two dozen people on Thursday in connection with indictments recently handed down by a grand jury.

On Monday, a Martinsville Grand Jury met and handed down 123 indictments on 27 people for crimes related to illegal drugs, according to the Police Department.

On Thursday, police, with the assistance of the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, the United States Marshal’s Service, as well as the Martinsville Henry County 911 Center arrested 21 people on 84 of the indictments.

The 39 indictments on the remaining six individuals remained sealed, according to police.

Below is a list of the 21 individuals arrested and the charges each person faces: