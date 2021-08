(Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police say a woman was shot at Sandusky Park late Saturday evening.

Authorities were called to the area shortly after 10 p.m.

One woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Community Relations Coordinator Carrie Dungan.

“We are searching for several suspects but don’t have anyone in custody at this time,” said Dungan by email Saturday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSLS.com for updates.