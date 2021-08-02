Leaders excited to welcome students back to the newly renovated Fallon Park Elementary School

ROANOKE, Va. – After years of construction, the Fallon Park Elementary School project is almost done. On Monday, city and school leaders gathered to officially dedicate the new building.

“We are just really happy to create this hub of the community where families and students and everyone will benefit,” said Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Verletta White.

The two-story building has many new features which principal, Nikki Mitchem says are ready to welcome students back for the 2021-2022 school year.

“We have a STEM lab, the new library, a renovated gym, a new fine arts wing with our art and music area,” she said.

As well as some details which may sound typical for every school, but the former Fallon Park Elementary didn’t have.

“We do have natural lighting in every classroom space, unlike the previous Fallon Park we have walls for every classroom and doors. So I think we are creating this environment with natural lighting that is conducive to learning. I think we are creating safe spaces for students,” said Mitchem.

Project leaders made sure to keep all students in mind, no matter their ability level.

“We have a new playground that is fully inclusive for all students. We are trying to make all students feel welcome here and safe in their new learning environment,” said Mitchem.

The final phase of the Fallon Park project is expected to be completed early next year with the Fallon Park Community Clinic.