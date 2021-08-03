Legal Aid of Roanoke Valley assisting locals get access to rent relief

ROANOKE, Va. – The CDC’s eviction moratorium expired over the weekend, but people are stepping up to help others avoid homelessness.

More than 3.5 million people in the U.S. are estimated to be within a month or two of eviction according to the Census Bureau, and some of those folks are living right here in our area.

The Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley said there’s more than $500 million available for Virginians through the state rent relieve program.

So far they’ve helped more than 30 applicants receive more than $300,000 in assistance.

“Just in the last week we’ve received another sixty applications, and so that has the potential of doubling the amount of money that we’ve already helped tenants get. And we don’t think that that’s going to slow down any time soon,” Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley general counsel David Beidler said.

The first step for renters in the Roanoke Valley is to determine if they are eligible for The Legal Aid Society’s FREE legal services by calling 540-344-2080 or filling out an application online www.lasrv.org. Once eligibility requirements are determined, they will be connected to a Legal Aid attorney who will assess their legal needs and help them access rent relief and enforce remaining legal protections.