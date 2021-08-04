Taubman Museum of Art becomes pop-up farmers market during new event

Pop-up farmer’s market meets urban soiree is how the Taubman Museum of Art describes their new midsummer market.

The Friday night event goes from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and features live music, local vendors from hair and body oils to wine and gourmet spreads and an opportunity to explore the museum’s galleries after dark.

It’s part of their Late Night series, where every first Friday of the month the museum will have a different evening event and theme. The event is organized by 13 community members.

“It’s all about having an experience at the museum with the art, celebrating, kind of being with each other doing unique cultural experiences and using the museum as kind of a hub for the community,” said Holly DiGangi, deputy director of development at Taubman Museum of Art.

The event is free, and the first 100 people will get a complimentary Chateau Morrisette cider tasting.

Vendors include:

Baby Bear Lavender Farm

Chateau Morrisette Winery

Golden Foot Flower Farm

Kind Baking Company

Naturoils Herbal Detox Spa

Oliveto Artisan Oils and Vinegar

Storied Goods

The Hemp Mill

For a look at bands and future Late Night series events, click here.