Roanoke College requiring masks indoors for the first month of fall semester

ROANOKE, Va. – With the fall semester around the corner for Virginia college students, you can add Roanoke College to the list of schools requiring masks.

Officials announced an update to the masking policies on Friday, stating that everyone on campus will be required to wear masks indoors starting August 16 through the end of September.

Roanoke College said this is based on recommendations from the CDC as COVID-19 cases and the delta variant surge in our region and across the country.

Students are also required to submit proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 while unvaccinated students will be subject to weekly COVID-19 testing until a “satisfactory number of students have been vaccinated.”

Within 72 hours before arriving on campus, both vaccinated and unvaccinated students are also required to provide documentation of a negative COVID-19 test.

According to the update, large campus gatherings like Fridays on the Quad are currently being evaluated as officials continue to monitor the pandemic.

