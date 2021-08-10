Local leaders speak highly of Lynchburg Police Department during accreditation hearing

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Monday, the Lynchburg Police Department conducted a virtual on-site assessment as part of a program to achieve accreditation by verifying it meets professional standards.

Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), the accreditation program requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community offered comments at the Lynchburg City Council Chamber.

“Given the trials officers endure in conjunction with the elevated scrutiny in public oversight, I’m convinced that in many ways there is no harder vocation for the individual to pursue in this day and age than law enforcement,” Lynchburg City Council member Chris Faraldi says.

Agency employees and the public can also offer comments by calling 434-455-6148 on Aug. 10, between 2 and 4 p.m. Comments will be taken by the Assessment Team.

Telephone comments and appearances at the public information session are limited to five minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards.

Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the Lynchburg Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation may send them to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA), Box 424064 Washington, DC 20042-4064 or email calea@calea.org.