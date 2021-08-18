Thousands without power in Southwest, Central Virginia as Fred moves east

Thousands of people in Southwest and Central Virginia are waking up in the dark as Fred moves east.

As the remnants continue to move east, there will be the possibility for a few rotating storms; however, the main threat is still for heavy rain and gusty winds until 7 or 8 a.m. in areas close to and east of Lynchburg/Danville. To learn more about what to expect, click here.

Here’s a breakdown of Appalachian Power outages across the area as of 6:30 a.m.

Bedford County - 78

Botetourt County - 69

Carroll County - 866

Floyd County - 1,706

Franklin County - 870

Giles County - 43

Grayson County - 630

Henry County - 24

Lynchburg - 748

Montgomery County - 196

Patrick County - 54

Pulaski County - 77

Roanoke Conty - 225

Roanoke City - 250

Wythe County - 27

Here’s a breakdown of Craig-Botetourt Rural Electric Cooperative customers without power:

Botetourt County - 167

Craig County - 28

Here’s a breakdown of Dominion Energy customers without power: