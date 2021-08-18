Thousands without power in Southwest, Central Virginia as Fred moves east

Thousands of people in Southwest and Central Virginia are waking up in the dark as Fred moves east.
As the remnants continue to move east, there will be the possibility for a few rotating storms; however, the main threat is still for heavy rain and gusty winds until 7 or 8 a.m. in areas close to and east of Lynchburg/Danville. To learn more about what to expect, click here.
Here’s a breakdown of Appalachian Power outages across the area as of 6:30 a.m.
- Bedford County - 78
- Botetourt County - 69
- Carroll County - 866
- Floyd County - 1,706
- Franklin County - 870
- Giles County - 43
- Grayson County - 630
- Henry County - 24
- Lynchburg - 748
- Montgomery County - 196
- Patrick County - 54
- Pulaski County - 77
- Roanoke Conty - 225
- Roanoke City - 250
- Wythe County - 27
Here’s a breakdown of Craig-Botetourt Rural Electric Cooperative customers without power:
- Botetourt County - 167
- Craig County - 28
Here’s a breakdown of Dominion Energy customers without power:
- Rockbridge County - 100