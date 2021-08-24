Sen. Mark Warner visits Campbell County to discuss the future of electric school buses

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia Senator Mark Warner promoted a $1 trillion infrastructure bill in Campbell County Tuesday.

The Democratic senator visited Sonny Merryman Bus Company in Evington, where he led a forum about the bipartisan deal.

It allocates $5 billion to zero-and-low-emission school buses.

“We’re going to buy 25,000 school buses over the next five years in this country. If we don’t make some changes, most of those buses are going to be made in China,” said Warner.

He says it will be better for the environment and economy.

“That means more jobs here in America. It means more jobs in Central Virginia,” said Warner.

The Sonny Merryman Bus Company has been on the job, building energy-efficient buses.

The Campbell County corporation rolled out its first 50 electric school buses last October as part of a partnership with Dominion Energy.

Executive Chairman Floyd Merryman says the infrastructure deal would help Virginia fade in more, eco-friendly buses.

“In Virginia, [there are] about 1,000 to 1,200 buses a year; so, what we would like to see is at least 25 percent of those over the next five years be electric; and then when we get to 2030, we’re looking at one hundred percent,” said Merryman.

Merryman says they’re building and delivering another 40 buses early next year.

Warner promised Virginians that they won’t be left out if the infrastructure bill gets signed.

“One of the things I’m going to make sure is that Virginia gets its fair share and that Central Virginia, and Southside Virginia, and Southwest Virginia get their fair share. And you’ve got my commitment on that.”