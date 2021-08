BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Big Island Elementary School in Bedford County will be closing given that it is without electricity and water.

School officials say school dismissed early Wednesday at 10 a.m. and said regular bus routes will run. Parents who need to pick up their children from school can do so.

Anyone who may need to make alternate transportation plans or is having trouble making arrangements is asked to email Principal Andy Bliss at abliss@bedford.k12.va.us.