Police searching for 31-year-old man wanted for second-degree murder in Halifax County

Michael Anthony Small is wanted for second-degree murder out of Hailfax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The South Boston Police Department is searching for a man who is wanted on second-degree murder charges from Tuesday evening.

At about 5:08 p.m., the Halifax County E911 Center received a call about an unresponsive woman at the Super 8 Motel located at 1040 Bill Tuck Hwy in the Town of South Boston.

When units arrived at the scene, they found a woman dead inside one of the first-floor hotel rooms. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Mahalia Townes, of Clarksville, Virginia.

Police said the wounds found on her body show she may have been assaulted.

Her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where officials plan to run an autopsy.

South Boston Police identified a suspect and have a second-degree murder warrant out for 31-year-old Michael Anthony Small, of Buffalo Junction, Virginia.

Police describe him as a 6 foot, 3 inches tall man who weighs 265 pounds.

Small is believed to be driving a dark blue 2009 Honda Accord with Virginia license plates UEU-7304. Police said the car also has a sticker on it that says “Hope & Harmony.”

If you see Small in public, police ask you to call 911 immediately.

Anyone who has information on his location is asked to call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-7203, the Halifax County Crimeline at 434-476-844.