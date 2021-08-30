Nelson County authorities investigate “social media messages” in reference to “school safety”

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Messages circulating social media are the source of a Nelson County Sheriff’s Office investigation. The agency posted on Facebook late Sunday evening that they have received “numerous” reports and are “actively investigating.”

“We are actively investigating and doing our best to track down all sources,” a Facebook post said. “We appreciate your assistance as we continue to look into these concerns.”

It is unclear what the messages eluded to exactly. It is also unclear if the “messages” referenced the entire county school system or something more specific.

While it is unclear if the two postings are connected, Nelson County school officials made an “important announcement” on Facebook Sunday.

As we gear up for a great week in Nelson County Public Schools, we remind everyone of our focus for the school day – to... Posted by Nelson County Public Schools on Sunday, August 29, 2021

Here is the statement from the school system:

“We have heard there are plans for a protest or demonstration. We do not support this activity on our school campus and within the school day. In lieu of this planned protest, we will open up the auditorium during lunch to allow for a productive conversation and give our students a chance to voice their concerns. It is important that all students understand that skipping class or leaving class without permission is not allowed and any activity that disrupts the learning environment will not be permitted and will result in appropriate disciplinary action.

Ad

Due to COVID restrictions, we do not allow large groups of students to congregate and visitors are not allowed on our campus without approval from the building principal. We support all of our students and want to work with them in the most appropriate manner to allow an opportunity for sharing their concerns or thoughts in a productive process.”