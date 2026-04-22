Community health center halfway to $5M goal for new facility after $100K donation

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A New River Valley community health center is halfway to its $5 million fundraising goal after receiving a $100,000 check from a local foundation — and now it’s asking the public to help close the gap.

The Community Health Center of the New River Valley, known as CHCNRV, has provided medical, dental and mental health services to underserved residents for more than 20 years. The nonprofit currently operates out of a former motel in Christiansburg, but has its sights set on a new facility on Akers Farm Road that would be nearly five times the size of its current location.

Bigger building, more patients

CEO Michelle Brauns said the expansion would dramatically increase the organization’s capacity.

“We’re tripling, quadrupling all of the services that we provide,” Brauns said. “We’ll be supporting our medical team, our dental team, behavioral health team, and our substance use team. By adding providers and support staff we’ll be able to serve probably between two and four thousand more patients.”

New services on the way

The new facility would also add services not currently available on-site, including an in-house pharmacy and expanded substance use support.

“An in-house pharmacy would really allow our patients to be able to leave their doctor’s appointment, go right to the pharmacy and get their prescription while they’re on site,” Brauns said. “We’ll also be expanding our substance use services by adding peer support.”

Lunch Pail Foundation makes a major push

CHCNRV received a significant boost during a recent fundraising event when the Lunch Pail Defense Foundation presented a $100,000 check. Bud Foster, the foundation’s founder, said the project fills a real need.

“This is going to be a great facility,” Foster said. “It’s just one that we need in the community. And so it’s gonna be a tremendous asset, to the region and the New River Valley.”

The donation put CHCNRV at the halfway mark of its $5 million goal. The organization is now calling on the public to help reach the finish line.