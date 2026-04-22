Judge blocks redistricting certification amid ongoing lawsuits

TAZEWELL CO., VA – A Tazewell County Circuit Court judge is blocking the certification of results from the Redistricting Referendum, following a hearing Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Associated Press, Attorney General Jay Jones’ office says they’ll immediately appeal that ruling.

This, now on top of multiple lawsuits - including two that originated in Tazewell county - challenging how this redistricting amendment made it onto the ballot.

“‘The opera’s not over until the fat lady sings,’” 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith said.

Griffith says even after the vote, the fight over redistricting continues.

“The process was not followed, the laws of Virginia were not followed, and the courts have to decide if that invalidates the vote that took place yesterday,” he said.

Griffith is one of several Republican lawmakers involved in multiple lawsuits challenging not the maps, but the process itself.

Former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia John Fishwick says these lawsuits have been in limbo since before voting started.

“The Virginia Supreme Court said, ‘Well, we’re gonna hear these challenges, but we’re gonna let the vote go forward.’ That’s what they did. I think the justices of the Virginia Supreme Court were hoping they wouldn’t have to make a decision,” Fishwick said.

But now the Virginia Supreme Court is expected to hear oral arguments as early as Monday in one of the Tazewell cases.

“The lights of the country are all on the Virginia Supreme Court. What will they do with this case?” Fishwick said.

If Griffith and other plaintiffs prevail it means the court could throw out the results of this election.

“I think that argument has legs. The primary issues remain the same: ‘Was the procedure followed by the General assembly when they set this whole process up. Was something they did illegal? And I think there are a number of strong arguments that can be made there,” Fishwick said.

The Virginia Supreme Court can take months to issue a ruling, but Fishwick believes this will be different.

“But this case they’re gonna have to decide quickly. There are a lot of deadlines coming up. I would expect they’ll make a decision within a matter of weeks,” he said.

Griffith says with midterms fast approaching, he’s hoping for that quick decision.

“Everybody has to decide what they’re gonna do, where they’re gonna be running and start moving forward. Even though we’re waiting on the Supreme Court decision, I think you’re gonna see some movement begin fairly shortly,” Griffith said.