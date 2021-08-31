Mostly Cloudy icon
Buchanan woman sentenced for credit card fraud after buying nearly $5,500 in Best Buy items

Back in 2016, she used three different people’s credit card accounts at the Valley View Best Buy

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Buchanan, Crime, Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A 61-year-old woman from Buchanan will spend two years in federal prison after she pleaded guilty to multiple credit card fraud charges from summer 2016.

Court documents show that on three separate occasions, Patricia Moseley used three different people’s credit card accounts to purchase merchandise from the Best Buy on Valley View Blvd. in Roanoke.

In February 2021, Moseley pleaded guilty to all three counts of access device fraud. More specifically, she admitted to using their credit card accounts to purchase a total of $5,475 in merchandise without their knowledge or consent.

When she pleaded guilty, she said that on June 30, 2016, she bought $1,368 in merchandise from the Valley View Best Buy. Then again, on July 6, 2016, Moseley bought items that totaled $2,737 while using one person’s credit card account without their permission or knowledge.

The investigation was conducted by the United States Secret Service and Virginia State Police.

