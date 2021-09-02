Clear icon
Suspects steal large number of tools, other items from Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, deputies say

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Inv. Alderson

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest.

Authorities say the suspects stole a large number of tools and other items from the property.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Inv. Alderson through the office dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device.

Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

