Suspects steal large number of tools, other items from Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, deputies say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest.

Authorities say the suspects stole a large number of tools and other items from the property.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Inv. Alderson through the office dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device.

Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.