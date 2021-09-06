As a thank you, Once Upon a Child in Roanoke gives all Labor Day proceeds to its staff

ROANOKE, Va. – Once Upon a Child on Electric Road in Roanoke is giving the proceeds from all sales Labor Day 2021 to its employees as a “thank you!”

“They’ve dealt with a lot this year,” admitted owner Jonathan Templeton. “Everyone present with us has really stepped up. We thought this might be the best way to give them a little thank you on Labor Day.”

To thank our employees for all their hard work during this trying time, we will be giving all sales earned Monday, 9/6... Posted by Once Upon A Child - Electric Road, Roanoke on Monday, September 6, 2021

Like so many businesses, the children’s clothing store has balanced staffing shortages and COVID-19 challenges. However, they’ve managed well thanks to their dedicated staff.

“We thought it would be a good compromise to be here and available for our customers while also translating any of the proceeds today to our employees and be here for everyone in some capacity,” said Templeton.

“It is awesome that they’re providing us with this ability to help us to pay for things that are coming our way,” said longtime employee Kristen Corvin. She has worked at the store since 2008.