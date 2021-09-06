Celebrating 50 years of the Labor Day Festival in Buena Vista

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Buena Vista’s annual Labor Day Festival returns Monday for its 50th-anniversary celebration. Last year was supposed to be the big 50th celebration, but organizers had to cancel the festival due to the pandemic.

The day kicks off with a 5K race at 8:30 a.m. and the parade beings at 9:30 a.m. The sides of the street on Magnolia Ave. is where spectators will be lined up to watch. The parade will have a lot of music and different organizations handing out candy. Politicians will also be walking in the parade and meeting those in the crowd.

Over the years, the festival has become the unofficial kick-off of the election season.

After the parade, everyone gathers in Glen Maury park to hear speeches from local leaders. There will also be a couple of performances from musical groups and cloggers. Children can enjoy carnival games, a bounce house and pony rides.

“It is just a whole lot of fun for the whole family. It introduces children to elections and the political climate. It allows parents to get involved in the election season but also gives fun for the kids while they are learning and participating,” said Kristina Ramsey, the marketing coordinator for the city.

The night ends with a fireworks show over the park.