Man shot to death in early morning Northwest Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is dead after a shooting that authorities said happened in the early hours of Labor Day.

Police said officers were notified of shots fired and a person hurt in the 1500 block of Downing Street NW around 1 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a man lying in the parking lot with critical injuries. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Authorities are not releasing the victim’s name until next-of-kin is notified.

Police said details about what led up to the shooting are limited, no suspects were located at the scene and no arrests have been made. According to authorities, this is an active homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500.