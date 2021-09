WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on I-81 on Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened around 9 a.m. on I-81 North near mile marker 72.

The motorcyclist ran off the left side of the highway and hit the guardrail, according to State Police.

Officers said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and officers said they are in the process of notifying next of kin.