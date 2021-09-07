Partly Cloudy icon
72-year-old dies in Bedford County crash

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 72-year-old man is dead after a crash on Labor Day in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the single-vehicle crash happened around 4:53 p.m. on Route 122 at the intersection of Hurricane Reef Drive.

A 2020 International MV6 was going south on Route 122 when it ran off the right side of the road, lost control and overturned, according to State Police.

Officers identified the driver as Clark Scully Jr., 72, of Big Island. Authorities said Scully was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

