Pulaski County Public Schools set to have virtual learning days for middle, high school students next week

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Amid a staffing shortage, Pulaski County Public Schools has announced its plans for virtual learning days for its middle and high school students next week.

School officials say Pulaski County High School will have virtual instruction on Monday, Sept. 13 with Pulaski County Middle School having virtual instruction on Friday, Sept. 17.

On these days, students are expected to participate in virtual classes and will have the same class schedule they do for in-person instruction.

Officials said that the decision was made due to a staffing shortage and not COVID-19 cases within their school.

They added that their goal is to maintain five days of in-person instruction each week in elementary schools for as long as they are able to do so.