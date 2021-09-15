Cloudy icon
Local News

Nearly 3,000 pounds of leftover food from Blue Ridge Rock Fest donated to local food pantry

Food from campers and vendors was donated to God’s Storehouse in Danville

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Reporter

Tags: Southside, Danville, Pittsylvania County, Blue Ridge Rock Fest
DANVILLE, Va. – Extra food from campers and vendors at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival this past weekend did not go to waste.

Nearly 3,000 pounds of food was donated to the Danville-based nonprofit, God’s Storehouse, which is a food pantry for people in the area. Executive Director at God’s Storehouse, Karen Harris said it’s a blessing to see food that may have gone to waste, now be used to help people in need.

[Blue Ridge Rock Festival kicks off with thousands of people ready to listen to live music again]

“We don’t sell anything, so we don’t make any money. So, we have to have donations to function both monetary and food donations,” said Harris.

To support God’s Storehouse, visit its website.

