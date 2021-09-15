Nearly 3,000 pounds of leftover food from Blue Ridge Rock Fest donated to local food pantry

DANVILLE, Va. – Extra food from campers and vendors at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival this past weekend did not go to waste.

Nearly 3,000 pounds of food was donated to the Danville-based nonprofit, God’s Storehouse, which is a food pantry for people in the area. Executive Director at God’s Storehouse, Karen Harris said it’s a blessing to see food that may have gone to waste, now be used to help people in need.

“We don’t sell anything, so we don’t make any money. So, we have to have donations to function both monetary and food donations,” said Harris.

