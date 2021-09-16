Vaccinated? You can now get a QR code unique to you to prove it

Need to prove you’re vaccinated for COVID-19? Virginia’s now made it easier than ever.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will now provide QR codes for individuals as proof of vaccination status.

QR codes are a type of barcode that can be scanned with smartphones.

The idea behind using these codes as proof of vaccination is to improve the security of vaccination information while protecting individual privacy.

The QR code will be digitally signed by the VDH, meaning that it cannot be altered or forged and will only be available to others when you want to share it.

Virginia joins four other states with the adoption of QR codes for proof of vaccination. The codes are available to anyone whose vaccination record includes a working phone number and are in the Virginia Immunization Information System (VIIS).

If businesses want to require customers to be vaccinated, they can download the SMART Health Verifier App which can then verify an individual’s vaccination status.

Ad

Anyone who is vaccinated can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov to obtain their free vaccination record with QR code.