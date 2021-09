Students at George Wythe High School and the Wythe County Technology Center are under lockdown after receiving a social media threat.

Students at George Wythe High School and the Wythe County Technology Center are under lockdown after receiving a social media threat.

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Students at George Wythe High School and the Wythe County Technology Center are under lockdown after receiving a social media threat.

The Wytheville Police said all students are safe in their classrooms at this time and officers from the department as well as Virginia State Police are on the scene.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wythe County School Board are investigating the threat.

Police ask the public not to tie up emergency numbers at this time.