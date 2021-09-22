Cloudy icon
Pulaski County schools going virtual Friday citing staff, bus driver shortages

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Friday will be a virtual learning day in Pulaski County.

All Pulaski County schools will be holding an asynchronous virtual day due to staffing shortages at every school, as well as the bus driver shortage, according to a Facebook post by the school district.

Those shortages are preventing the school division from being able to operate on a regular in-person schedule.

Students should receive their assignments at school on Thursday or by 10 a.m. on Friday and can contact their teachers between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the asynchronous day if they have questions.

This is not a new issue for the county this school year.

10 News talked with Pulaski County Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers last week and he said, “There was a point last week when we were averaging over 40 employees and they were out because they were quarantining for a positive diagnosis or an exposure.”

