Four injured in series of crashes in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Fire Department reported three significant crashes that happened over the course of a little over 24 hours.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, fire crews reported to Taylor Mountain Road for reports of a single-vehicle crash. Crews arrived to find a car that drove away from the roadway and hit a tree. The driver of the car was still inside the vehicle when crews arrived at the scene and the person was transported to the hospital.

Later on Tuesday, around 4 p.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike and Timber Ridge Road for reports of a multi-vehicle crash. Officials discovered a pickup truck lost control and rolled in the road several times before it was hit by another vehicle. The driver of one of the vehicles had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to the hospital afterward.

The final multi-vehicle crash happened on Wednesday, Sept. 22. At about 6 p.m., crews were dispatched to the MLK Bypass between East Main and South Street. Photos show a vehicle that came to a stop over a median. Two people in the crash were transported to the hospital, and one of those victims was transferred to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for serious injuries.