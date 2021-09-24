Radford man charged with sex crimes involving minors, adults

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Radford man has been charged with several sex crimes for alleged offenses against both minors and adults.

Michael Trujillo, 32, has been charged with aggravated sexual battery and unlawful creation of images of another, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office and the Blacksburg Police Department are conducting joint investigations into the incidents.

Authorities are asking anyone who has an incident to report to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 540-382-6915 or the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at 540-443-1430 or email CIU@blacksburg.gov.