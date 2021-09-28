Virginia gubernatorial candidates prepare for second debate

This is the last scheduled debate before voters head to the polls in November

ROANOKE, Va. – Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe are set to take place in a debate hosted by NBC Washington at Northern Virginia Community College moderated by Chuck Todd, host of “Meet the Press.”

Political experts across the state say Republican Glenn Youngkin is polling higher than expected and may pull an upset, but if Democrat Terry McAuliffe wins, it would make history.

“If McAuliffe wins again, this would be the first time since the 1980s that the Democrats have put together three straight gubernatorial wins,” J. Miles Coleman with the UVA Center for Politics said.

You can watch a live stream of the debate tomorrow here at wsls.com and on our social media pages.

It is set to begin at 7 p.m.