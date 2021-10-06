Partly Cloudy icon
Old Bedford factory to be converted into apartments

The building was once the Rubatex plant

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

BEDFORD, Va. – An old Bedford building is getting a facelift and being converted into a new apartment complex.

We’re told the building on Railroad Avenue lived many lives, including an axe handle factory, tobacco factory, and most recently the Rubatex plant.

The new building will have 58 units of one, two, and some three-bedroom apartments. It will also include a fitness facility and yoga studio.

“We’ve always been a big fan of the Town of Bedford. Bedford, in general, has seen an enormous amount of growth. We just thought it was a really neat building with a really cool past, and we felt like we could just take it and add some value to it and bring it back to life for the town,” said Chris Vail of Sycamore Development Co.

It’s expected to be complete by Labor Day of 2022.

