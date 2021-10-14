LewisGale marking Emergency Nurses Week with celebrations

This week is dedicated to healthcare workers on the frontlines.

It’s Emergency Nurses Week and LewisGale is showing its emergency room staff some extra love.

LewisGale employees celebrate Emergency Nurses Week. (WSLS)

The health system is bringing in food for every shift, putting out signs, and cheering on its employees.

LewisGale’s Director of Emergency Services Michael Henson said it’s been extremely tough on health care workers during the pandemic because they’re tired, dealing with capacity and staffing issues and morale has been a roller coaster.

He said getting a little extra support this week means a lot.

“You go into nursing to help people but really just to serve the community,” said Henson. “You’re the first person they see when they come in the hospital. when everyone comes in, everything is an emergency to them. You’re seeing them on their worst day just to provide comfort there is pretty important and special.”

Henson said if you know someone in health care, just tell them, “thank you.”