Charlottesville teen’s financial literacy tips go viral on TikTok

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – One Virginia teen is getting popular online, bringing over a million eyes to his TikTok page.

Tamarius Washington’s TikTok account blew up overnight.

He grew up in Charlottesville, where his love for personal finance was born.

Since graduating, he took the information he learned to TikTok, gaining more than 34,000 followers who tune in for financial advice.

Washington says he’s put in hours of research to pull together tips for others to become more financially literate.

“When you break down the numbers you think 1.7 million people have seen my face, have seen my video. That’s just crazy to think about, coming from a small town like Charlottesville... that doesn’t happen often,” he said.

He says to better help people, he does research on YouTube, listens to finance podcasts and reads a lot of books on financial education.