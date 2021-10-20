Roanoke man accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old found not guilty

The Roanoke man charged with fatally shooting a local high school student in 2019 has been found not guilty on all four felony charges, according to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Stephens.

On May 31, 2019, Demarcus Glenn was arrested after 16-year-old Tyler Polumbo was shot and killed in Southwest Roanoke. The incident happened in the 2100 block of Denniston Avenue SW, near Grandin Village. Roanoke City Public Schools told 10 News that Tyler was a student at Patrick Henry High School.

Search warrants in the investigation into the deadly shooting indicated that before the shooting, Tyler had been in contact with Glenn.

In connection with the shooting, Glenn was charged with the following four felony charges:

First-degree murder

Two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony

One count of attempted armed robbery

However, on Wednesday, Oct. 20, Glenn was found not guilty on all counts.