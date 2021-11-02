40-year-old man dies in Charlotte County crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – A 40-year-old man is dead following a crash in Charlotte County on Saturday, Oct. 30, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened at about 8:26 p.m. on Staunton Hill Road, which is less than a mile north of Clarkton Ridge Road.

State police say 40-year-old Eric D. Bates, of Brookneal, Virginia, was driving north Staunton Hill Road in a 2001 Ford Mustang when he ran off the left side of the highway and hit several trees. He died at the scene.

Authorities report that he was not wearing a seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation, authorities say.