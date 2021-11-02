58-year-old man dies in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police says a 58-year-old man is dead after crashing in Bedford County on Monday.

At about 4:51 p.m, the man was driving east in a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Route 24 when he ran off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree, according to authorities.

Police say 58-year-old Dean Jayhue Davis, of Moneta, Virginia, was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities report that this is an ongoing investigation.