18-year-old Roanoke man dies 11 days after Botetourt County crash

Crash happened early on Saturday, October 23

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – State police say an 18-year-old Roanoke man died more than a week after a car crash in Botetourt County.

The crash happened Saturday, October 23, at about 12:15 a.m. on International Parkway near Route 220.

A 2011 BMW M550 was going traveling west at a high rate of speed when it ran off the left side of the road, went into the median and hit several trees, according to Virginia State Police.

Anthony Blake Chandler Tolley was driving the car and was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, according to police.

He was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where police said he died on November 3 due to his injuries.

