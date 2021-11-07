Tamia: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 600 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2021 marks the fifth year 10 News is doing this series.

Meet Tamia

Tamia is a persistent and determined 13-year-old girl.

She enjoys riding her bike, doing arts and crafts projects, and going on road trips.

Tamia is proud of her pierced ears and collects sets of earrings.

Tamia has a love of animals. She would like to live in a home with a dog, and she has greatly enjoyed going horseback riding on occasion.

She very much wants a forever home and to be part of a family.

If you have questions about Tamia or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services, Juliet Baldwin, Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

