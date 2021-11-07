Three injured, two critically in Bedford County crash

BEDORD COUNTY, Va. – A crash in Bedford County sent three people to the hospital overnight.

The Bedford Fire Department was called out to a crash on Moneta Road and Jopling Mill Road just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived, they found two cars had crashed with the drivers still stuck inside.

According to fire officials, three patients were removed from the cars. Two were in critical condition and were flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. One was taken there in an ambulance.

Their conditions are still unknown at this time. It’s also still unclear what caused the crash.

The department posted about the crash on Facebook:

“Just before 10pm BFD units were dispatched to the area of Moneta Road and Joppa Mill Road for a reported MVC with entrapment. Engine 1 (w/four) arrived to find two vehicles involved with heavy damage and heavy entrapment. Rescue 1 (w/six) split its crew and utilized tools from both sides of the rig to cut and remove two critically injured occupants simultaneously. Medic 14-1 and Medic 14-8 treated both critical patients before they were flown to RMH by Lifeguard 10 and Centra One - Brush 1 (w/two) handled the LZ. A third patient was transported by ground to RMH. Units operating: E1, R1, B1, M14-1, M14-8, M19-3, BCSO, and VASP.”