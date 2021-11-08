Roanoke airport to add second direct flight to New York City to help ease holiday travel

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport brought back one flight to LaGuardia on November 2nd and now they are bringing back a second flight to New York City starting on the 18th.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport brought back one flight to LaGuardia on Nov. 2, and now they are bringing back a second flight to New York City starting on the 18th.

This means there will be two flights a day heading to LaGuardia. They are upgraded planes that are bigger than what previously served the market.

There will be an early morning and mid-afternoon departure. Coming back, there is a late afternoon and evening flight.

Brad Boettcher the Director of Marketing at the airport said the schedule is perfect for anyone who wants to do a day trip.

“When the flight was discontinued due to the pandemic, that was the most requested route as far as people wanting to know when it was coming back. We got a lot of inquiries about that,” said Boettcher. “It is a popular flight, so we are absolutely thrilled that American has made the investment to bring that flight back into the market.”

As of now, both flights will be staying on the schedule, but Boettcher says once the new year comes they will be going back down to one flight a day.

The airport is working on getting more flights for customers to other destinations. In January, full service to Charlotte will be restored and they are working to get more flights to Chicago and Washington D.C.