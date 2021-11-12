A God’s Pit Crew volunteer is on his way to break a Guinness World Record

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville man is on track to break the Guinness World Record for volunteer hours served if he continues at this pace.

David Willis, a volunteer for God’s Pit Crew, has volunteered 34,948 hours of his time in just 12 years. That breaks down to just shy of four years of volunteering.

These are far from the only hours David has volunteered.

He began volunteering for the nonprofit in 1999 but only started logging his hours 12 years ago.

If David continues volunteering at this pace, he’s on track to break the Guinness World Record for volunteer hours served.

“This award is very deserved,” said the organization’s construction coordinator Warren Johnson. “David has always been willing to go above and beyond with what it takes on a project. He’s here 12-hours a day most days. David is very humble and quick to tell you he doesn’t want recognition. He does this to love and serve others.”

The nonprofit that David volunteers for is a faith-based crisis response team. He has worked on home and church rebuilds, responded to disasters, including those for Hurricanes Ida, Harvey, and Katrina, and the Easter Sunday Tennessee tornadoes, and served as Volunteer Manager of receiving and distribution at the God’s Pit Crew warehouse.

David was recently awarded the Eternal Service Award for his volunteer work at the nonprofits’ annual Volunteer Banquet.

“He is always the first one to arrive and the last one to leave. He is like the quiet force behind the scenes, loving on people, serving people,” Director of Public & Media Relations Suzanne Boase Honeycutt says. “God’s Pit Crew would not be able to do what we do without our volunteers.”

We tried to catch Willis for an interview, but he was busy doing what he does best, volunteering his time.