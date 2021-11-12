‘Fashioning the Future’: The new exhibits on display at the Taubman Museum of Art

Costumes from the Black Panther, Prada and Versace creations, and jewelry worn by celebrities like Lady Gaga and Rihanna can all be seen at the Taubman Museum of Art starting this weekend.

ROANOKE, Va. – Costumes from the Black Panther, Prada and Versace creations, and jewelry worn by celebrities like Lady Gaga and Rihanna can all be seen at the Taubman Museum of Art starting this weekend. This is all a part of the new series called “Fashioning the Future,” a series of fashion-forward exhibitions that opens to the public on Sunday.

Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E Carter’s creations will be on display in the exhibit called “Afrofuturism.” This exhibit displays costumes from her most popular films including ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Do the Right Thing’ and ‘Malcom X.’

‘All That Glitters’ is another exhibit that showcases stylist Micaela Erlanger and her collection of fine jewelry. Her pieces have been featured in film and worn on the red carpet and in fashion editorials by famous faces and Hollywood stars.

“There is something for everyone as they walk into the doors. If you are an art lover, if you are a costume lover, if you love film, if you love Hollywood. There is something to experience,” said Cindy Petersen, the executive director of Taubman Museum of Art.

The new exhibits open on Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and children ages 17 and under are free.